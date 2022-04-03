Letters to the Editor for April 4, 2022: Off-shore wind

Off-shore wind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We all should be concerned about Dominion Energy's huge proposed off-shore wind farm project, because ultimately we will pay for it. An array of organizations, from Walmart to the Sierra Club and the Nansemond Indian Reservation, have expressed concerns about the project.

Let’s look at the alternative: more reliance on fossil fuels, more atmospheric carbon, more human-induced global warming.

In a recent Times-Dispatch article, we learn scientists say global emissions need to drop 45% by the end of the decade, compared to 1990 levels. But recent data show emissions are going up, not down.

The goal of limiting global warming to 3.6 degrees to avoid catastrophic consequences is in danger. We should remember, our planet is not in danger of extinction; we are.

To the Virginia State Corporation Commission and those with interest in the project, please work out the details, find compromises and get behind all or part of this renewable energy project and do it soon. It’s a big step in the right direction.

Tom Kazas.