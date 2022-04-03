Letters to the Editor for April 4, 2022: Vietnam veterans' honors

Vietnam veterans' honors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Last week, roughly 100 Vietnam veterans assembled at the Virginia War Memorial to be recognized for their service.

During his remarks, Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke of the plight of many veterans who, upon returning home, were advised not to wear their uniforms in public as they were denigrated and spat upon by an army of anti-Vietnam War activists throughout the country.

Youngkin and other dignitaries also awarded each attendee a Vietnam veteran lapel pin and a packet containing a Certificate of Recognition proclaiming March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The veterans also were provided similar proclamations by former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

As many as 58,220 Americans were killed in action in Vietnam, including 1,490 Virginians. Additionally, some 2,338 Americans remain missing in action from the Vietnam War, including including 46 Virginians.

On behalf of the Vietnam veterans of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7167, we thank the governor and the Virginia War Memorial for this honor. The healing has finally begun.

Scott Duprey.