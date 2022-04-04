Letters to the Editor for April 5, 2022: Adopt not shop

Adopt not shop

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Rabbit rescues and shelters across the United States and Canada are being pushed to the limit with trying to keep up with hundreds of domestic rabbits that need homes or medical care.

Many of these rabbits were abandoned by well-meaning people who bought them from a breeder or pet store as an Easter present. These same well-meaning purchasers later realized rabbits are not an easy pet to care for.

Rabbits need space to exercise, a proper diet and plenty of things to chew. They can make excellent pets if properly cared for, kept indoors, neutered/spayed and taken to a veterinarian who specializes in this animal for an annual exam.

Domestic rabbits are not well-equipped to live in the wild and shouldn’t be allowed outside. There now is a wealth of information online about rabbit care and more shelters are taking rabbits.

Please adopt rabbits. Don't just merely shop for them.

Sara Hano.