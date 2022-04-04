Letters to the Editor for April 5, 2022: Toxic masuclinity

Toxic masculinity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent Michael Paul Williams' column about an incident during the 94th Academy Awards, I agree toxic masculinity played a huge role in normalizing violence among men. If either person had been a woman or only the perpetrator, I believe the response of viewers and of the victim would have been vastly different.

In similar agreement, I believe toxic masculinity does promote violence and excuses otherwise unacceptable behavior, as men are perceived as “doing their job” or “protecting” someone. Toxic masculinity is not only detrimental to men but to women as well, as it degrades them and makes them inferior.

More articles should be written on the negative effects of toxic masculinity and its problems from various perspectives — taking into account race, gender, and social status. It’s important for people to understand toxic masculinity affects all men, not just celebrities. If we all made an effort to work against toxic masculinity, then maybe there would be less violence and fewer situations like this would not occur on live television. Think of the example this sets for young boys?

I would urge not only journalists but schools to work on educating individuals on the consequences of toxic masculinity. Write materials to work against breaking those barriers and expectations with the hope there would be less violence in the world.

Anna Eckerd.