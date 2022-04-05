Letters to the Editor for April 6, 2022: Dam safety funding

Dam safety funding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news article, a Fluvanna dam was found to be at risk for failure. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation also estimates as many as 1,800 other dams have unknown risks or also are at high risk.

DCR requires periodic dam safety inspections, an inundation study, an emergency preparedness plan, and an operation and maintenance certificate. However, many dam owners are not aware of these requirements. It's an issue that particularly affects rural areas.

The amended House of Delegates budget proposal reverses a $20 million increase for the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. It also reduces a proposed $45.5 million for dam rehabilitation down to $25.5 million.

This money is needed. It is a preventive step aimed at reducing the chance of a catastrophic failure, which could come back to bite the state. Imagine the expense of a washed-out two- or even four-lane highway?

I urge the House budget team to reconsider stripping out this much-needed funding.

Catherine Tessieri.