Letters to the Editor for April 6, 2022: Fear and moral outrage

Fear and moral outrage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Author Judy Blume wrote about censorship and said: "Fear is often disguised as moral outrage." Digesting her words might help us better understand the outrage that seems so prevalent in our society today.

I question: Is the effort to ban "offensive" books not a fear that our children might learn to think for themselves? Is racism not based on the fear of losing our white privilege? Is sexism not based on the fear of losing our male dominance?

Is homophobia not based on the fear that people are not confident about their sexuality? Is xenophobia not based on the fear that immigrants entering this country might threaten our place in American society? Is attacking people for their religious beliefs demonstrating a less-than-firm commitment to one's own religion?

Might we be better served if, before we express our outrage over any issue, we considered what that expression might say about ourselves? Is it better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt?

Tom Lawrence.