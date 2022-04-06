Letters to the Editor for April 7, 2022: Clean energy deadline

Clean Economy Act deadline

A recent business article in The Times-Dispatch quoted data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration for the year 2050. It stated in part, "the nation will get 16% of its energy from wind, solar and other renewable power options."

In 2020, the Democratic-controlled legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which in part states all electricity produced in the commonwealth must come from renewable resources by 2045.

However, during the recent 2022 legislative session, Democrats in the state Senate voted down a bill by Republicans in the House of Delegates that would have pushed back this deadline. Voting for this change would have displayed some common sense.

Bruce Crow.