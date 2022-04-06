Letters to the Editor for April 7, 2022: Meeting in person

Meeting in person

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

April 7 is Global Meetings Industry Day. It's an opportunity to highlight the benefits of meeting face to face, and how business meetings and events support our local economies and communities.

While domestic leisure travel in the Richmond region has nearly recovered from COVID-19, business travel hasn’t caught up to prepandemic levels.

Business meetings are important for our economy and in-person meetings provide significant benefits to attendees. They include deeper relationships with contacts, education and training opportunities, access to key information through informal conversations, and improved company morale and job fulfillment.

While only 20% of prepandemic trip volume, business travelers account for 40% to 60% of lodging and air revenue in the United States. Business travelers shop at small businesses, dine at restaurants and enjoy attractions.

As restrictions eased in 2021, the Richmond region safely welcomed 43 meetings and conventions, generating an estimated $12.5 million in economic impact. This year, we’re expecting to welcome back 52 events, worth an estimated $33.9 million. I'm proud of and thankful for our resilient hotel partners, who have worked around the clock to help welcome these groups.

We invite the public to partner with Richmond Region Tourism to invite groups, associations, conventions and family reunions. Conducting business over the computer was an effective alternative, but we know business travelers are eager to again meet face to face. Let’s work together to ensure those meetings are in the Richmond region.

Jerrine Lee.