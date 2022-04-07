Letters to the Editor for April 8, 2022: Continue his work

Continue his work

The opportunity to work with the Rev. Charles Williams on a film project during the last six months of his life gave me key insights into dismantling racism in central Virginia. I write this with the hope his work will continue through the Office for Black Catholics in the Diocese of Richmond, as well as the Richmond Slave Trail walk.

I previously walked the Richmond Slave Trail with Williams. He asked the group how plantation owners kept the enslaved people subjugated. Our replies were: whips, threats, dismembering and slave patrols.

He nodded and then asked us to look at our skin color — which was the most powerful tool of subjugation. Humans with dark skin color were told they were inherently inferior. It's a fearful untruth to live with and a painful realization for this white woman of the harm inflicted by my ancestors.

Upon learning our group wanted to film him leading the walk, Williams said the film was an answer to a prayer. He wanted to share the walk with schools and those who could not walk the 3 miles.

We still hope to make the film, “Richmond Slave Trail: A Journey Toward Understanding.” Support for this film, the slave trail walks and the Office for Black Catholics will continue this man’s mighty works.

