Letters to the Editor for April 8, 2022: Educators need more

Educators need more

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many veterans in Virginia receive tax exemptions, deductions or credits from some real property tax, personal property tax and income tax. Colleges and universities often discount tuition and waive fees for veterans. Veterans enjoy employment advantages. Employers are provided tax advantages for hiring veterans.

Veterans are provided free or discounted health care. Veterans have access to specialized mental health services not available to other Virginia citizens. Veterans even enjoy funeral and burial discounts. Many retail establishments offer discounts to active and veteran military members.

I disagree with providing additional exemptions for veterans while ignoring the vital contributions of public school educators. Without education, we would have no veterans and no leaders for our service members. Without the dedication of our underfunded and underappreciated public school teachers, administrators and staff, where would we find recruits to train for our national defense?

Provisions in proposed budget bills (Senate Bill 528 and House Bill 1120) that create additional benefits to veterans should be eliminated, unless legislators also are willing to extend the same or larger benefit to active and retired public school educators. As our state legislators negotiate the proposed 2022-2024 biennium budget, I urge fellow Virginians to contact their lawmakers.

Michael Bremer.