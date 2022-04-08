Letters to the Editor for April 9, 2022: Climate change solutions

Climate change solutions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent climate change news is alarming but I've been hearing this for more than two decades and I'm not seeing any tangible suggestions.

It would be great if there were do-it-yourself kits available at Lowe's or Home Depot stores to convert homes to a combination of wind and solar power. It also would be nice if there were offers to install HVAC units for homeowners.

It appears elected officials, on both sides of the partisan divide, have not pushed the U.S. patent office to release information on alternative energy systems that would end our dependency on fossil fuels.

If any environmental groups out there clamoring for alternative energy sources are sifting through patent records to bring information on those systems to light, they evidently haven't found any.

Anthony Gresham.