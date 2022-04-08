Letters to the Editor for April 9, 2022: For the record

For the record

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column by Michael Paul Williams about the Hanover County School Board had mischaracterizations about the Alliance Defending Freedom.

ADF is the one of the nation’s most respected and successful U.S. Supreme Court advocates, working to preserve the fundamental freedoms of speech and religion for all Americans. Since 2011, the organization has won 13 cases at the high court and during the past 25 years, it has been involved in 64 victories.

ADF has defended the rights of Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Muslims, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses and people who follow no religion. It has more than 400 free-speech victories on college campuses, protecting students of varied religious and political views. ADF cases have drawn support across ideological lines — including from the Human Rights Campaign, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Advocates on the far left have kicked up some dust, but the community still can see ADF’s successful track record in protecting the rights of all Americans. The school board is committed to carrying out the critical task of providing excellence in education for its students. It also seeks to advance a culture that respects the dignity and needs of all students and staff members.

We look forward to serving the board by providing legal advice that accomplishes these goals.

Ryan Bangert.

ADF senior counsel, vice president of legal strategy.