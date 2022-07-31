Letters to the Editor for Aug. 1, 2022: Have courage and be kind

Have courage and be kind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our world could learn a lot from a memorial plaque at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. It applies to all aspects of life: parenting, teaching, governance, faith, even commerce.

It’s just five words: "Have courage and be kind" — also the theme of Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 film, “Cinderella.” If ever someone could have lost courage or resorted to unkind deeds, it is Cinderella. She lived this adage, however, and look what resulted.

What if we governed with the courage of our deep-down convictions, assuming we have some left?

The Jewish prophet Micah said, “Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.” The golden rule says: treat others as you would like to be treated. Even more succinct is the advice to have courage and be kind.

In recent election cycles, including one that apparently will not end, neither courage nor kindness was evident. In fact, better adjectives might be cowardly, deceptive and mean-spirited. As with Cinderella, look what has resulted.

Kindness and courage are very simple words. Little children know what they mean. The words are tough, however.

Courage is not so much a battlefield term as a life term. It takes true courage to do what is right, even if it is politically inexpedient.

Being kind means being fair, sharing, forgiving, tolerating differences, and embracing unfamiliar and perhaps uncomfortable people and thoughts. It takes courage to offer mercy and to insist on justice.

To all our leaders and would-be leaders, the next time you convene, why not begin with a call to courage and kindness? It could be absolutely revolutionary without the firing of a single shot — and the whole world would benefit.

Perhaps they should meet at Ginter gardens. Who knows? The beauty and tranquility might touch their rusted souls and the walkways might inspire.

Elaine Lidholm.