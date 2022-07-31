Letters to the Editor for Aug. 1, 2022: Waste not, want not

Waste not, want not

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the daughter of immigrants who lost everything in World War II, I grew up in a home where we did not waste anything. We reused, recycled or donated everything that could be used by someone else.

"Waste not, want not" was the motto my family lived by. We believed it was our duty to share what we weren't using with others.

With this value so deeply ingrained in me, I have dutifully saved the rubber bands which hold my Times-Dispatch newspaper together to reuse. I have saved too many, so I would like to offer them back to you.

This would save you money from having to purchase new rubber bands. You could shift your operation model to be more of a "closed loop economy" by not adding waste to the landfill.

I bet many people simply are throwing their rubber bands away. If you multiply that one rubber band by all of the rubber bands used each day and each year, that is quite a bit of potentially useful material going into a landfill or ending up in our oceans. We need to keep as much stuff out of them as we can.

Maybe the RTD can be a change agent in this throw-away culture and ask folks to collect and return rubber bands back to their newspaper carriers. Perhaps we can collaborate with community organizations or businesses so people can drop rubber bands off at their convenience.

Target collects batteries. Kroger collects plastic bags. Whole Foods collects corks. Pharmacies collect eyeglasses.

Please consider doing your part to take care of our planet. It's the only home we have.

Eva Clarke.