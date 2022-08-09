Letters to the Editor for Aug. 10, 2022: Fox Elementary rebuild

Fox Elementary rebuild

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Public Schools recently announced it is fast-tracking the renovation of the 111-year-old William Fox Elementary School that was severely damaged (if not completely destroyed) by a fire in February 2022.

The city also is pushing hard for a complete rebuild of the 62-year-old George Wythe High School that opened in 1960 — just as it did in 2012 with Huguenot High School, which also had opened in 1960.

The $75 million Huguenot High School project broke ground in 2012 and the sparkling, new building opened in 2015, with much fanfare. Unfortunately, it was accompanied by myriad problems — not the least of which was an unusable gymnasium, due to a floor that leaked water like a sieve.

Ultimately, Huguenot athletic teams had to play all indoor games at other schools into 2018. If the city can maintain a school for 111 years to the point that it’s worth renovating after being gutted by a fire, then why has it not been able to do the same for much younger buildings?

I attended Midlothian High School in the 1970s — the same school that my mother graduated from in 1945. The building has received add-ons to due to population growth but it still is standing and in use, as is Midlothian Middle School. So I know building maintenance over the years is possible.

If it’s more cost-effective to rebuild, then why invest taxpayer dollars in a badly damaged, 111-year-old school? Is it just me or is this more reckless spending by the city to secure a legacy for Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras?

C. Randall Fleming.