Letters to the Editor for Aug. 10, 2022: Good for Pelosi

Good for Pelosi

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her recent visit to Taiwan. She ignored the Chinese Communist Party’s bluster and completed her mission.

When we back down to communist countries, they don’t see it as capitulation; they see it as weakness. But when we stand our ground, they back down after a certain amount of blustering.

I think of former President Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall and other occasions when we stood our ground, politically and morally. We are the most powerful country in the world and China is well aware. So, good for Pelosi.

Joseph Swonk.