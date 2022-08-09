 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Aug. 10, 2022: Obstructing gas production

Obstructing gas production

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent letter, “Oil company profits,” the writer mentioned the much higher gains of major fuel companies.

Are these “profits” not in inflated dollars, which will not buy as much as they would have before?

Why should President Joe Biden not be blamed for high gas prices if members of his party have been obstructing gas production — which, of course, would make fuel cost more and the so-called company “profits” buy less?

Jill VanSise.

Richmond.

