Letters to the Editor for Aug. 11, 2022: Keep abortion legal

Keep abortion legal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping the United States’ constitutional protection to abortion and affecting millions of people across the country. Since Roe was overturned, abortion remains legal in Virginia. However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed instituting a 15-week abortion ban.

This ban would affect everyone in Virginia but it would create particularly significant barriers for Black and brown communities, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, poor people, young people and people living in rural areas. The nationwide overturning of Roe also has implications for LGBTQ rights, racial justice, disability justice and more.

Fighting for abortion means fighting for these other critical human rights issues. Due to the overturning of Roe, 26 states certainly or likely will ban abortion, directly impacting millions of people.

Abortion bans now are determining where people live, work and go to school. As a 17-year-old, I now have to decide where I go to college and live post-college, based on which states grant me autonomy over my body.

Millions of people already have begun organizing, and advocating for legal abortion in their states and nationwide. In Virginia, you can contribute by voting.

Vote for pro-choice candidates in the U.S. House general elections this fall. In the meantime, contact Gov. Glenn Youngkin and urge him to keep abortion legal in the commonwealth. Additionally, visit the Virginia ACLU’s website to send prewritten messages to lawmakers to keep abortion legal in the commonwealth.

Caroline Colucia.