Letters to the Editor for Aug. 11, 2022: Learning a 2nd language

Learning a 2nd language

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding a recent RTD news article on supporting Latino students in Richmond schools, there are special challenges, but there is a significant advantage as well. I speak as the father of a son whose native language is English, but who spent the first three years of his schooling in the French system.

These students have the possibility of mastering two languages, and this should strongly be encouraged. High schools with a substantial Spanish-speaking presence should offer a Spanish literature course, teaching pupils at the same level of rigor that the English literature course requires.

If the students end up with a decent, educated competence in two languages instead of one, how is this anything but a benefit to the country? And if English-speaking students somehow have learned enough Spanish to profit from such a course, they should be welcomed.

We don’t put much value on knowing a foreign language in this country. This is unfortunate, and these students present a special opportunity.

Gerald Scott.