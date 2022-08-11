Letters to the Editor for Aug. 12, 2022: Teacher shortage crisis

Teacher shortage crisis

A recent Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star editorial, “Teachers can save us from ourselves, if we trust them,” was a very fine piece that also ran in the RTD. It speaks truth as the teacher shortage crisis blossoms.

In particular, I would quote from it: “Continuing to target those who are true servants, who want only the best for their students, is to disable the people who most directly are responsible for stopping this ongoing slide into polarization that has come to define our local and national politics.”