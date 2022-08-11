Letters to the Editor for Aug. 12: Decisive action

Decisive action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent mass shooting threat in Richmond and the speculative controversies surrounding the incident, I applaud the Richmond Police Department, under Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith’s leadership, for taking decisive and preventive action to save lives.

Regardless of the target, far too many mass shootings are happening across the country far too often. Virginia already has experienced more than its fair share of mass tragedies: Virginia Tech in 2007 (32 killed, 17 injured); the nearby Washington Navy Yard in 2013 (12 killed, three injured) and the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in 2019 (13 killed, four injured).

After each massacre, the press and public are very quick to ask: How did this happen and what could have prevented it?

We should be thanking the person who followed the much-shared advice — “see/hear something, say something” — and came forward to share what personally had been heard regarding a planned mass shooting on July Fourth, likely at a public event. With this good Samaritan’s credible information, RPD pursued an investigation to learn that two individuals who allegedly spoke of committing a mass shooting were in possession of enough firepower to perpetuate one.

Thankfully, RPD took decisive action. We certainly would be quick to criticize if the department hadn’t acted on this tip and a tragedy had occurred. Why now be critical of police when we should thank them for doing their job?

With the widespread availability of firearms, increasing firearm sales, and firearm homicides on the rise in the city and across the commonwealth, those who serve in the public safety realm have a duty to take preventive action when credible threats come to their attention.

Regardless of the location, I for one am very grateful that Chief Smith and RPD officers were out front in preventing a possible massacre.

Lori Haas.