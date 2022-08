Dominion's Q2 loss

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent edition of The Times-Dispatch included an interesting article about Dominion Energy losing $453 million in the second quarter.

Oddly enough, we just received our electric bill. It went up almost $15 since last month.

I guess Dominion Energy is quickly trying to recoup its losses? Hopefully, better times are ahead.

Joe Cupurdija.