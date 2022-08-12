Letters to the Editor for Aug. 13, 2022: Reliable backup options

Reliable backup options

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the Virginia State Corporation Commission’s recent decision to make Dominion Energy ratepayers the de facto owners of the ambitious and perhaps quixotic Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project.

At a cost to ratepayers of nearly $10 billion, I am not certain that the CVOW Project can be described as either an affordable or a reliable source of electricity. While wind and solar energy will have a role in the decarbonization of electricity production, they always will require some form of backup.

Virginia already derives 30% of its power from nuclear energy and this source should be expanded going forward. Of all currently available carbon-free energy sources, nuclear has the highest capacity factor (92% in 2021). This is a measure of how much of the time a power plant is running at maximum capacity.

That 92% figure is more than twice the somewhat ambitious net-capacity factor of 42% that the SCC will require for the CVOW Project. It’s more than three times that of solar. In 2021, nuclear power represented 8% of generation capacity nationwide but produced 19% of total electricity.

Any plan to significantly limit carbon emissions from future power generation must include a clean, reliable backup. In addition to spending our dollars on wind and solar, Dominion needs to include enhanced nuclear in any viable long-term plan.

Jeffery Schul.