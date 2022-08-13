Letters to the Editor for Aug. 14, 2022: Basic tenet of democracy

Basic tenet of democracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch recently reported that Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined many other Republican politicians in blasting the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home. The governor also tweeted, “This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes.”

First, a simple internet search shows the governor has joined the ranks of politicians who have revived the false claim that the U.S. Department of Justice called those parents terrorists.

Second, the U.S. Marshals Service, not the FBI, protects federal judges. The governor should have asked why the marshals or the local police made no arrests.

While DOJ might not have prosecuted anyone who protested at a federal judge’s home, perhaps the department has bigger fish to fry. Interestingly, the governor did not criticize DOJ for failing to charge others, including Trump, for more serious criminal actions.

There does not appear to be evidence that the court issued the search warrant without following the rule of law, and there does not appear to be evidence that the search was politically motivated. Before tweeting, the governor had to know of news media reports that the FBI seized boxes of classified and top-secret documents.

Trump shouted “Lock her up!” regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails. Youngkin appears to have embraced the hypocrisy of Trump and others who railed against the FBI’s seizure.

The governor has undermined a basic tenet of our democracy: the rule of law. He owes us an explanation.

Robert Freed.