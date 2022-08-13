Letters to the Editor for Aug. 14, 2022: Standing up to lies

Standing up to lies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin disappoints again. I was hopeful he would be a person who considers facts rather than repeating lies by former President Donald Trump and others.

If Youngkin checked the facts, he would have learned the U.S. Department of Justice did not call Loudoun County parents “terrorists”.

Also, Youngkin criticized the FBI for raiding Trump’s Florida residence. Was he not aware that Trump took classified materials belonging to the government and did not return them until legal action was warned?

This country’s democracy is in jeopardy due to lies by Trump and others that are dividing our country. Unless the public stands up to the lies, they will destroy our country.

Harvey Iwata.