Letters to the Editor for Aug. 14, 2022: Teacher tip line concerns

Teacher tip line concerns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The reported secrecy around Virginia’s statewide tip line, where parents can report public school teachers for supposedly teaching “divisive concepts” is deeply concerning. As coordinator of the citywide Micah Association at Richmond Hill, a longstanding network of volunteer tutors and mentors from faith communities, I am saddened by the Youngkin administration’s attempts to tell teachers what they can and cannot teach, and that they have to fear surveillance and possible retribution.

Micah was initiated at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the 1980s by Ruby G. Martin. An African American lawyer, Martin was appointed in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to serve as the first female director of the U.S. Office for Civil Rights. Her main job was overseeing school desegregation after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision. Martin worked hard to ensure every child had equal opportunities for success.

To reach their full potential, children need to have basic needs met, feel valued and cared for, and be taught our collective social existence in the United States, past and present. That means learning about all kinds of people, experiences and perspectives, and understanding how injustices came to be so they, too, can play a role in shaping a fairer future.

I have had a fulfilling career lifting up marginalized people’s voices. I owe this passion to my activist father and beloved fourth-grade drama teacher, Ann Flagg.

As Black children growing up in the 1960s, Flagg taught us about great African American writers. She inspired us to be anything we wanted to be.

I still can hear her reading Langston Hughes’ poetry: “I’ve known rivers...” I cannot imagine my life without her knowledge and grace.

Teachers’ qualifications and experience should be respected, and their judgement should be trusted. Will Virginia go backward or forward? Our voices will decide the answer.

Pam Smith.