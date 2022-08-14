Letters to the Editor for Aug. 15, 2022: Critical Hanover context

Critical Hanover context

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to an Aug. 10 RTD news story on the Hanover School Board’s “transgender policy,” I write to address two issues.

First, the article does not mention the critical context behind this proposal: namely, the sexual assault of a minor by a boy wearing a dress (as reported by The Washington Post) in the girls restroom in a Loudoun County high school, as well as an alleged cover-up of that incident by the Loudoun County School Board.

The Hanover County policy did not arise in a vacuum. It is a direct response to this incident. Reasonable people can argue that it is an overreaction (it might well be), but the piece should reference the Loudoun County incident.

Second, the news story mischaracterized the Alliance Defending Freedom, labeling it as an organization “with expressed anti-LGBTQ views.” The ADF is a legal group that protects the rights of religious Americans. It represents people of all faiths against unlawful discrimination, anti-religious harassment and compelled speech, often on a pro bono basis.

Anthony Tamburro.