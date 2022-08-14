Letters to the Editor for Aug. 15, 2022: Emergency college aid

Emergency college aid

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Times-Dispatch news report described a bill cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., as one that “would give money to college students facing emergencies and at risk of dropping out.”

However, colleges long have helped out students facing such financial emergencies. I remember several instances when I attended college more than 50 years ago. Colleges and universities routinely offer such aid and budget for it.

The bill Kaine supports would not give money directly to students in need. It would give grants, subject to various restrictions, to colleges and universities to do what they already do. This federalizes another function of higher education.

Further shifting higher ed costs to the federal government might or might not be warranted. But either way, the bill should not be portrayed as helping out students in distress if schools simply pocket the money, without changing what they do.

Jon Jewett.