Letters to the Editor for Aug. 16, 2022: Eloquence and empathy

Eloquence and empathy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud Weining Ding, a student at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, for her excellent profile of Holocaust survivor Jerry Lindenstraus. His story of trauma and resilience was deeply moving.

Lindenstraus’ flight from Nazi Germany to Shanghai also opened my eyes to the Jewish refugee community’s history there. His perspective on antisemitism’s resurgence feels more vital than ever, too, especially with the fifth anniversary of the Charlottesville violence.

I’ll always be thankful for my great uncle, Larry Frommer, who also bore witness to the Holocaust, and taught me about it when I was a child. Born in 1917, he recalled members of his family’s synagogue sharing reports from Europe about the Nazi violence from its early days.

As a later volunteer docent at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, he guided me on tours of the children’s section, personally teaching me the history. With hateful disinformation now online, I worry many young people today are less fortunate than I was in my education.

When I realized Ding was a student, I marveled even more at her eloquence and empathy. Her caring storytelling heartens me for the next generation, including in Virginia.

I hope to see more of her writing soon. She skillfully humanizes current and local issues.

Lucy Hahn.