Letters to the Editor for Aug. 16, 2022: Golf fireworks

Golf fireworks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Debate has raged around the upstart LIV Golf and now the legal fireworks have begun. The current score is PGA 1, LIV 0.

The courts upheld the PGA Tour’s ban on LIV players participating in the FedEx Cup playoffs. This seemed to be an obvious result, given those players signed a legal contract outlining the rules and the consequences of violating them.

The next lawsuit is targeting the PGA for alleged violations of antitrust laws. I believe LIV golfers will prevail, as it seems the PGA has done everything it can do to thwart the upstart league.

The media and golf announcers seem to side with the PGA. Read or listen to some of the passive-aggressive commentary when a LIV player comes up. Also, how many LIV tournament results have you seen in a newspaper sports section?

Two things strike me. First, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson’s complaints about the PGA Tour, such as a player’s ownership of media rights, are coming to fruition.

While a lot of PGA players take shots at Mickelson and others who jumped ship, they are lining their pockets with millions more in earnings because of the LIV tour and, yes, because of Mickelson. It’s funny how free markets work.

Second, people have taken a stand on human rights issues surrounding the source of the LIV money: Saudi Arabia. I get it. But we take money and oil from that country, and do business with others like China and Russia, every day.

Lastly, what this all boils down to is a bunch of millionaires who play golf for a living are arguing over what exactly: where their next million dollars are coming from? Or, for the PGA Tour, its next billion dollars?

Mark Busser.