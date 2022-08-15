Letters to the Editor for Aug. 16, 2022: No place in our discourse

No place in our discourse

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a citizen saddened by the bitterness in American politics, I am generally appreciative of the moderate, positive tone of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. As a center-left voter, I sometimes disagree with his policies, but I accept that policy positions are decided by elections. Even when I don’t agree with his actions, I am grateful for his congenial demeanor and words.

I therefore was extremely disappointed to see a tweet from Youngkin, accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of labeling parents in Loudoun County as terrorists. That incendiary charge is absolutely false. In fact, a letter from a national organization asked DOJ to investigate violent threats against school board members as possible acts of domestic terrorism.

DOJ made no such statement. The governor could have made his main point, criticizing the search and seizure of property from former President Donald Trump’s home, without stooping to gutter-level politics.

If the governor did not realize his tweet was in error, he should apologize. If he knew, he should be ashamed. False and demeaning accusations have no place in the political discourse that Virginians and Americans should practice.

Robert Morrison.