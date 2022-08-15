Letters to the Editor for Aug. 16, 2022: The meaning of obituaries

The meaning of obituaries

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Obituary writers need to write about what the deceased were loved for — their paintings, their buttermilk biscuits, their flower gardens, their love of helping young people play baseball, or their love of reading to blind seniors in a nursing home to make them laugh and smile.

If your loved one died in a lot of pain due to the doctors and the medical care they provided, leave that for your dinner table anger. But do not publish these final words about your loved one with such anger. The obituary becomes a bookmark in a Bible, or those novels to read that the person left behind.

You will read that bookmark and pass it on to your grandchildren. Make that obituary a short story focused on a person’s laughter, talents and special crafts — things that no one else could make just so.

Oliver Hedgepeth.