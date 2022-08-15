Letters to the Editor for Aug. 16, 2022: Video games and violence

Video games and violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

State Sen. Barbara Favola’s compelling guest column, “Action is needed on gun safety,” repeated many of the same old arguments concerning young men and active shooting incidents.

One factor that people and the guest column keep failing to mention is the role our entertainment industry plays in producing, and profiting from, violent video games that are popular with pre-teens, teens and 20-somethings.

Is there some connection between these games and the violence? The guest column cited our “culture of violence” and tied it to guns.

OK, but what about the other social influencers in those young men’s lives? When will entertainment companies face the scrutiny that they deserve?

Tom Panther.