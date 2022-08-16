Letters to the Editor for Aug. 17, 2022: A false premise

A false premise

In the RTD’s Aug. 14 news story (“Youngkin’s overhaul seeks to ease regulatory burdens”), Andrew Wheeler, the former Environmental Protection Agency chief who cut or rolled back many important environmental protections, asserts that Gov. Glenn Youngkin “wants the government to operate more like a business.”

There lies a false premise that government and business are equivalent institutions. Anyone with experience in both areas knows otherwise, and I sincerely hope the governor learns more about how government functions during his occupancy in office.

I give as much credence to Youngkin’s wish as I would a public servant expressing the desire that businesses act more like government agencies. For more than a century, advanced management degrees have been granted in business administration and in public administration — because they are different entities.

Gerald P. McCarthy.