Letters to the Editor for Aug. 17, 2022: The missing piece

The missing piece

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am pleased that the Inflation Reduction Act will help Americans by reducing health care costs and making corporations pay a fairer share of taxes. But whether or not our federal lawmakers voted for or agreed with everything in the legislation, there is one big thing missing from the bill — the expanded child tax credit.

The 2021 expansion was nothing less than extraordinary. After monthly payments began in July of that year, child poverty dropped by 40%, food security increased and families finally were able to make ends meet.

In Virginia, $388.1 million went to families every month, reaching 1.56 million children. This generated an estimated $485.1 million in monthly spending in local economies.

But Congress let the expanded child tax credit expire at the end of 2021. With child poverty again on the rise, and families still struggling with higher rent and food costs, lawmakers must bring it back. Child poverty in Virginia, by congressional district, already ranges as high as 22%, according to 2020 census figures.

Recent news reports indicate Congress is expected to pass a bipartisan tax bill at the end of this year, which will include tax breaks for corporations. That bill must prioritize children and families first.

I urge members of Congress to pass an expanded child tax credit, which reaches the lowest-income families and includes monthly payments. Failing to extend the tax credit is not only a sad reflection of our nation’s moral commitment to children; it also is a decision that withholds billions of crucial dollars from our economy.

Susan Shultz.