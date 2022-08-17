Letters to the Editor for Aug. 18, 2022: A fitting opportunity

A fitting opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The current Diamond District development proposal calls for the removal of the Arthur Ashe Center. This would be a grave mistake.

Despite years of neglect that created the need to replace and repair the Ashe Center’s HVAC system and other utilities, this doesn’t warrant its demolition. In fact, considering Ashe came to Richmond to propose building a museum commemorating African American sports history, this is a fitting opportunity to expand and redevelop the center.

Developing an indoor sportsplex and a hall of fame museum actually would enhance and complement the Diamond District development as a tourist attraction. It also would provide a much-needed, state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue for Richmond Public Schools the city’s parks and recreation department, and the community at large.

Stuart Spears.