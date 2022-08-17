Letters to the Editor for Aug. 18, 2022: Reasonable oversight

Reasonable oversight

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Deeply held beliefs usually can be fairly and robustly debated. Each side can question the validity of the other side’s arguments ad nauseam — until there comes a moment when the facts at hand become a self-evident truth.

When a teenager with a semi-automatic weapon can hold at bay hundreds of similarly armed and better-trained police officers, it is self-evident that such a weapon has no place in anyone’s hands without a good reason.

There are prudent restrictions on the weaponry allowed to private citizens. Private ownership of “destructive devices” such as bazookas, rocket-propelled grenade launchers or tanks is not illegal, but they are heavily regulated at both the state and federal levels.

The National Firearms Act of 1934 — and revisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968, and Gun Control Act of 1968 — impose a number of federal restrictions on the ownership of such weaponry. These include an extensive background check, a $200 tax on the manufacture or transfer of NFA firearms, and a registry with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It now is self-evident that private ownership and possession of semi-automatic weaponry should be restricted, as other weapons have been since 1934.

In 2008, the Supreme Court’s District of Columbia v. Heller ruling recognized individuals’ right to bear arms. It did not grant the right to own unlimited firepower without reasonable government oversight.

Stanley Milesky.