Letters to the Editor for Aug. 19: Virginians deserve answers

Virginians deserve answers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia’s conflict of interest law is clear: Section 2.2-3103(6) of the Code of Virginia prohibits a state official from accepting “any business or professional opportunity when he knows that there is a reasonable likelihood that the opportunity is being afforded him to influence him in the performance of his official duties.”

Apparently, as a Richmond Times-Dispatch news story recently reported, this did not stop a sitting regulator from secretly lobbying for a gas pipeline that his agency will consider.

James Minor, a commissioner on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, pushed TC Energy’s “Virginia Reliability Project,” a plan to pump more fracked gas through the state and into Hampton Roads.

TC Energy requires a waterbody permit from the VMRC. Minor, who did not disclose this work, already voted for another smaller TC Energy project in June, the RTD reported.

What’s more, Minor is president of the Richmond NAACP, placing him in opposition to the interests of people he purports to represent. TC Energy’s own survey found more than half of people living along the project’s path are considered a minority population.

Nearly half the population lives beneath the poverty line. This fossil fuel project, which will worsen climate change, will hit Virginia’s most disadvantaged groups the hardest.

Virginia’s leaders and prosecutorial authorities cannot ignore this case. The public deserves answers. The state must initiate an investigation into the most powerful actor in the scandal, TC Energy.

Did this Canadian-based, multibillion-dollar corporation essentially purchase favors from a Virginia commissioner who will decide on its permit? How can we trust this company to continue doing business in the commonwealth?

What steps will be taken against TC Energy? If we are a state governed by laws, they must be enforced.

Kim Williams.