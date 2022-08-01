Letters to the Editor for Aug. 2, 2022: A prompt confirmation

A prompt confirmation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S. Senate must promptly confirm Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Wilson Hanes to the Eastern District of Virginia. The jurist, whom President Joe Biden nominated on April 27, is highly experienced.

Hanes has served as magistrate judge since 2020, when the district’s judges appointed her to help address a huge caseload. She has served as counsel for consumers in civil litigation over four years, and as an assistant federal public defender across seven years.

The judgeship she would fill also has been vacant for nine months. Thus, senators should expeditiously confirm Hanes.

The opening materialized in November 2021, when District Judge John Gibney took senior status following 11 years of dedicated service on the court. The Eastern District's reputation for quickly resolving civil disputes has earned it the moniker “Rocket Docket.”

Hanes is very smart, industrious, ethical and independent, and she exercises balanced judicial temperament. She displayed these attributes in a June 22 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and won bipartisan 15-7 approval a month later.

When the full Senate convenes, it must strongly confirm Hanes to the vacancy that has remained empty for too long. Her superb record shows she merits bipartisan support, while her appointment will permit the Eastern District to maintain its reputation for speedy, fair dispute resolution.

Carl Tobias.