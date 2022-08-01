Letters to the Editor for Aug. 2, 2022: Scrutinizing bike lanes

Scrutinizing bike lanes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to present an informal utilization report about bike lanes in Richmond. Let's start with stretches of roads that people frequently drive on: Malvern Avenue, between Cary Street and Patterson Avenue, and all along Patterson.

Over the past several months during which I conducted this informal survey, the number of bicycles traveling in these lanes amounted to, on average, zero.

It is much the same elsewhere in the city. If I see one bike a week, that is noteworthy.

There are quite a few cars parked along these stretches, halfway to the middle of the street. At many intersections, you have to turn sharply to the right, and back again to the left, to continue going straight.

This is crazy. I would like to know the exact process that led to this project. What a waste.

Kevin R. Dmytriw.