Letters to the Editor for Aug. 20, 2022: Coping with 9/11 trauma

Coping with 9/11 trauma

After 21 years, one would think the images of 9/11 would slowly fade away in the fog of time. If anything, for me, and I suspect for others, those thoughts have in fact grown stronger as our minds continue to cope with the trauma of that event.

Every day, when I walk past a photo of the pre-9/11 Pentagon office — signed by my 27 officemates (or “shipmates” as we would say in the Navy) — I still see their faces looking back and asking “Why?” before they perished in an inferno no one could survive.

Perhaps through survivors’ guilt, I suspect I am not yet ready to deal with their loss. After the fact, I look at their eyes and imagine that they acknowledged they were doomed to die.

Yet they knew it was their duty to remain at their posts in the Navy Command Center. If I could give my life and warn them, I would gladly do so.

The images of that day will forever define who we are as a nation, and our resolve to avenge the deaths of thousands of fellow Americans. But many of us who survived are burdened with the guilt that we did not perish.

It took me many years to acknowledge that I, like many Virginia veterans and first responders, have post-traumatic stress disorder. But through shame and its associated stigma, we neglected to seek treatment. It is not a sign of weakness, but rather our defense mechanism to deal with the trauma that might be too great to bear.

If this defines you, seek help — if not for yourself, for your loved ones. Make that your lasting legacy.

Capt. James Poplar.