Letters to the Editor for Aug. 20, 2022: Sticker shock at the ballpark

Sticker shock at the ballpark

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Inflation has hit the ballpark. I recently attended a Washington Nationals game and was shocked by the prices. I expected to pay $100 for the tickets as our group was seated up front.

However, I never expected the outrageous prices for food and drinks. A beer was $17, a bottle of water was $10, hot dogs were $15 and one box of popcorn cost $10.

I watch the Nationals on television and see sparse crowds. These prices likely will drive even more fans away.

Rick Court.

Chester.

