Letters to the Editor for Aug. 21, 2022: A bookmark on life, love

A bookmark on life, love

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor, "The meaning of obituaries," beautifully captured how best to describe the life of a loved one who has died. My wife of 50 years died recently.

Our children asked that her obituary focus on their mother's love of life, her enthusiastic spirit of adventure, her magical bond with children of any age, her healing care of those in need, her faith rooted in pastoral care and, most of all, her seemingly boundless love of family and friends.

They wanted the obituary to be a bookmark on her life and love that her young grandchildren could revisit as they grow older, keeping the memory of their beloved "Gram" alive to be passed on to those who follow. I am deeply grateful to the letter's author, Oliver Hedgepeth, for reminding us how an obituary can and should truly celebrate life.

Grant Revell.