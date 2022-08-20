Letters to the Editor for Aug. 21, 2022: A self-serving defense

A self-serving defense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to George Will’s recent Washington Post column, “Explain the circus perpetrated at Mar-a-Lago,” his defense of former President Donald Trump was self-serving.

Will wrote his column on Aug. 11 (without all the facts and knowledge of highly classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago). Yet it did not stop him from expounding so eloquently about Trump’s virtues.

When Will told us Trump received 11.2 million more votes in the 2020 election than he did in 2016, he forgot to tell us that President Joe Biden received way more votes than Trump did in 2020.

Will included a ridiculous example of a child playing with a Hello Kitty toy gun, and argued that we need more of “an indispensable ingredient”: trust. The trust we need is in a president to defend the Constitution and protect the American people.

Earl M. Rogers.