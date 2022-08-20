Letters to the Editor for Aug. 21, 2022: No consequences

No consequences
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a person who had considered teaching as a career, it is an unappreciated one. Young people can be inconsiderate, undisciplined, rude, disrespectful, spiteful and hurtful at times — not only to their teacher but to any authority figure. There also is not any support to punish or correct them.
It is disgraceful how some parents are allowing their children to display bad behavior, spewing despicable words and thoughts with no consequences. As a parent, ask yourself if you would want to be in a classroom under these conditions.
Peggy Norris.
Ruther Glen.