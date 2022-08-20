Letters to the Editor for Aug. 21, 2022: Respect and dignity

Respect and dignity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am responding to the RTD's recent Sunday guest column on the teacher shortage across the commonwealth.

I am a teacher and I love my job. Just take the time and travel to most countries where teachers are held at a high respect, where they are paid very well and not living in poverty just to pay off their student loans.

Teachers are not getting the respect and dignity they deserve. The shortage has less to do with the pandemic and more to do with low teacher pay.

If you hold a bachelor's degree in Virginia, your starting salary likely is $50,000 a year at most, and for a master's degree-holder, it's not much higher. That is not enough money to take care of your family, let alone pay off student debt.

School divisions are not making teachers a priority. Instead, they are turning around and filling vacant teacher positions with board substitutes at a couple hundred dollars a day.

That is more than what a full-time teacher makes. Why not pay teachers more money? Then you wouldn't need a board substitute.

Why not give everybody who applies to be a teacher — whether it be substitutes or board substitutes — the right to a full health care package?

All people deserve the right to health care, no matter who they are. Why go to college and invest four years of your life to become a teacher when right now, retail stores are paying more money to their cashiers, with health care included.

If reality does not set in, and elected leaders fail to wake up and see the writing on the board that teachers are tired of being underpaid and undervalued, then I guess the students will be teaching themselves.

Lucinda Jones.