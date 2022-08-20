Letters to the Editor for Aug. 21, 2022: Reveal the truth

Reveal the truth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith’s statement that “30 years’ experience in policing” led to his conclusion that the Dogwood Dell was the target of a mass attack on July Fourth doesn’t pass the smell test. We still don’t know if more serious charges might be filed against the two men accused of this plot, but no charges related to a plan for a mass shooting have been filed to date.

I wholeheartedly agree with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (no stranger to leading the city of Richmond as a former mayor) that current Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief Smith owe our city a real explanation. This was a tense time, just days after a mass shooting in Illinois.

It is disturbing to think that the mayor and the police chief would decide to go ahead with a high-profile announcement — followed by appearances on national television — without a strong set of facts underlying the case.

If they don’t come forward with more accurate information, let’s hope the Freedom of Information Act requests filed by The Times-Dispatch will finally reveal the truth.

Kristin Dittmann.