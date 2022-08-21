Letters to the Editor for Aug. 22, 2022: A way to promote savings

A way to promote savings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the Aug. 17 print edition of the RTD, the "Eye on the Fed" brief on the "Money & Markets" page noted: "By raising borrowing rates, the Fed aims to discourage consumers and businesses for borrowing and spending more. That cools the economy, slowing inflation."

I want to reveal a different scenario under current financial activities. Borrowing might be expensive for some people but those who have surplus money still will be spending more, causing inflation. To curb spending by such people, it is necessary that various deposit rates in financial institutions be raised, just as prime rates are.

People having surplus funds will invest in deposits, instead of spending carelessly. Nowadays, interest ranges from 0.01% on bank deposits to 2% on long-term certificates of deposit.

These rates force depositors to keep minimum funds in financial institutions and spend surplus funds in the market, raising inflation. The Fed also should consider this aspect to promote savings and to curb indiscriminate spending.

Jay Mittal.