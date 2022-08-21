Letters to the Editor for Aug. 22, 2022: Institute a flat tax

Institute a flat tax

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden has said that America needs to be the place where all products need to be made. Biden even threw out the slogan, “Made in America.”

Then, Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which taxes large businesses at a minimum of 15%. It appears these two events cannot coexist.

If the United States wants everyone to pay their fair share, a flat tax on individuals and companies should be put into effect. This would eliminate all deductions and people pay based on their gross income.

Most people and companies would pay far less in taxes. The people hurt by this are certified public accountants and the IRS, which wouldn’t need the money appropriated by the recent legislation.

The tax code would need to be rewritten and all but eliminated if a flat tax were approved. It’s a simple solution that rectifies many issues.

Jeffrey Custer.