Letters to the Editor for Aug. 23, 2022: Capable of climate action

Capable of climate action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent edition of The Times-Dispatch was full of climate change news.

On the “Nation & World” page, one Associated Press story (“Biden signs vast environment, health care bill”) explained the content of the Inflation Reduction Act — especially its climate change provisions, which reflected the biggest effort ever by the federal government on the issue.

A separate AP article that covered the drying Colorado River and the predicament of Southwest residents face never mentioned the massive climate bill. But it quietly commented on how the bill is important because of the increasingly serious consequences of climate-driven drought for a growing number of Americans.

On the “RTD Weather Desk” page, meteorologist Sean Sublette added his voice. He noted that the Richmond area’s average of seven days per year with a heat index of at least 105 degrees will climb to 17 days in 30 years.

Should we rejoice that lawmakers finally did something big after an entire generation of inaction? As one of their constituents, I will thank U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner for their votes.

But it’s not enough. We cannot truly rejoice, and truly rest, until we have cut enough greenhouse gas emissions to regain control over the deadly threat of climate change. We are not there yet.

And this is the true lesson of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act: We are capable of getting there. The long and pointless wait now looks absurd.

We must stop wallowing in partisan paralysis, and stop waiting for the perfect when we can do the possible.

We are the rescuers that we have been looking for. So, where is the next federal climate bill?

Chris Wiegard.